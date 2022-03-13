InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target Raised to C$20.25 at BMO Capital Markets

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IIPZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.84.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIPZF opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $14.82.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

