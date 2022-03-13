InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $1.73 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 111.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,614,000 after buying an additional 2,592,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after buying an additional 420,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,465,000 after buying an additional 1,520,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,967,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,588,000 after buying an additional 110,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,293,000 after buying an additional 1,784,835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $128.50 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.92 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.80.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

