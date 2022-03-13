InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 668 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after buying an additional 40,998 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 26,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $79.30 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $155.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

