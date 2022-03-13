InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 7,412 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,412 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kirby by 760.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after acquiring an additional 366,766 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 439.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 210,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 171,879 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,769,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Kirby by 34.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 617,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after buying an additional 158,317 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kirby by 181.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after buying an additional 124,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Shares of KEX opened at $72.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.38. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $75.08.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEX shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

In related news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $368,757.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $257,844.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,375 shares of company stock worth $2,932,540. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kirby (Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.