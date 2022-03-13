Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0464 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 2.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:VCV opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $14.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

