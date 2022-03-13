Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCEF. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 220,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 105,838 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 198.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCEF opened at $21.19 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $24.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

