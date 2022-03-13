Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 105,214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 752.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.74.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

