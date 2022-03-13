Invesco Ltd. Buys Shares of 169,826 Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 169,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on INSE. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.41. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $15.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.