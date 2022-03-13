Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth $686,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth $109,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 21.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,030,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 179,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth $218,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTOS stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.24. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas R. Rich bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

