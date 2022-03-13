Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,824 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $12.75 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

