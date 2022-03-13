Invesco Ltd. Purchases 5,182 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after acquiring an additional 174,669 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 77,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 228.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBAI opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

