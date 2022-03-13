Invesco Ltd. Sells 107,783 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,783 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in GoPro by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 8.0% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $51,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $1,694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,411 in the last three months. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPRO stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $391.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.15 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

