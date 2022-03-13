Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR.C) Trading Down 0.7%

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR.C – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.60 and last traded at $22.60. Approximately 5,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 24,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average is $25.03.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR.C)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.