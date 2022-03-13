Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by 2.7% over the last three years.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $8.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OIA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 34,719 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,583 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

