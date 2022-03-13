Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by 2.7% over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $8.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
