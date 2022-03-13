Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 104.2% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OIA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.03. 106,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,578. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 597,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 106,212 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

