Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s Largest Position

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 9.9% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $44,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $324.40 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $307.39 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

