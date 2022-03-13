Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Up 64.7% in February

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the February 13th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:VGM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 68,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,356. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0521 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the third quarter worth $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 63.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (Get Rating)

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.