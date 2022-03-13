Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Up 64.7% in February

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the February 13th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:VGM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 68,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,356. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0521 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (Get Rating)
Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
