Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Down 36.3% in February

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the February 13th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE IIM opened at $14.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $17.29.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
