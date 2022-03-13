Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Down 36.3% in February

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the February 13th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE IIM opened at $14.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $17.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

