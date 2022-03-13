iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Position Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,160 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $11,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,863,000 after purchasing an additional 63,605 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,384,000 after buying an additional 88,698 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 103,987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.15.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $118.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.20 and a 200-day moving average of $96.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.11. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $147.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $904,146.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $344,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About iRhythm Technologies (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.