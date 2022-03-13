iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 469.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 86,553 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,781,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,370,000 after buying an additional 711,013 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,519,000 after purchasing an additional 398,727 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

