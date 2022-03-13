iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Position Cut by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $12,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,493,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,078 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,911,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG opened at $96.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.03 and a 200-day moving average of $108.12. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $87.54 and a 52 week high of $117.49.

