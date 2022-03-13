iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the February 13th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HYXF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,307. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $52.99.

Get iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.181 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 343.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.