iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the February 13th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of HYXF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,307. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $52.99.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.181 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.
