iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Down 36.7% in February

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the February 13th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,522,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 223,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 116,896 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2,379.7% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 212,296 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,156,000 after acquiring an additional 113,016 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGE opened at $34.40 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.61.

