iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG) Stock Price Down 0.9%

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.28 and last traded at $23.28. Approximately 2,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 8.74% of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

