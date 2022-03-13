iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Shares Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $101,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

GVI opened at $110.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.75 and its 200-day moving average is $113.66.

