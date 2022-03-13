iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the February 13th total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 94,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.51. 11,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,624. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $70.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.39.

