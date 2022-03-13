iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Accel Wealth Management owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $37,133,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,246,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,925,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,956,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,422,000.

IMCG stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.72.

