iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Up 122.2% in February

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ EEMA traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.00. 132,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,173. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average is $83.17. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $94.35.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEMA. Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter worth $3,083,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 803.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 33,350 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 385,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,592,000 after buying an additional 29,486 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 20,201 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,518,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.