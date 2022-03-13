iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Reduced by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,687 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $106,729,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $65,254,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,288,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.57. 72,846,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,505,746. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

