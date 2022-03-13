iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,663,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,433,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,550,000 after purchasing an additional 310,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,978,000 after purchasing an additional 237,339 shares during the period.

IWR stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.92.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

