iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $256.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.90 and a 200-day moving average of $272.10. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $247.37 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

