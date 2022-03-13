Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ITRI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Itron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus cut Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. Itron has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average is $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $250,737.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,633 shares of company stock valued at $738,031 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Itron by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Itron by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

