Jane Street Group LLC Buys 16,517 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 160.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,517 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $63.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.82.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

