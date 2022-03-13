Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Shares in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 89,633 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,072 shares of company stock worth $6,454,042. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.14.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

