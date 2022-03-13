Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 15,107 Shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLAHU. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I by 1,160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 292,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 530,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period.

HLAHU opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

