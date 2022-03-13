Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 39,188 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,188 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NOV by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NOV by 207.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,148 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of NOV by 118,927.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 47,571 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 14.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,170,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,845,000 after purchasing an additional 886,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NOV by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,670,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $132,836,000 after purchasing an additional 68,623 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOV opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.98. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

