Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $462,000 in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,916,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,293,000 after buying an additional 499,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,604,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,661,000 after buying an additional 564,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after buying an additional 621,791 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,615,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,500,000 after buying an additional 53,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,059,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after buying an additional 89,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of VLY stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLY. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

About Valley National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.