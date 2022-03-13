Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $481,000 Investment in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,121,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 52,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,651,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The business had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

