Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases New Shares in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 18.5% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,728,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,153,000 after acquiring an additional 581,876 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 8.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the third quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Colfax by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,480,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,759,000 after buying an additional 294,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFX. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other Colfax news, CEO Brady Shirley sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $140,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $270,430.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,630 shares of company stock valued at $8,490,404. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

