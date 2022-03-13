Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,183,000 after purchasing an additional 122,511 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,619,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,194,000 after purchasing an additional 49,684 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 893,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,637,000 after purchasing an additional 60,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

NYSE WBS opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.01. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

In other Webster Financial news, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.43 per share, with a total value of $133,575.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

