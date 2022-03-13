JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Issues Earnings Results

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Shares of JD stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.78. The firm has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC cut their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CLSA upped their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $3,661,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 467,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 42,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

