Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fast Retailing in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fast Retailing’s FY2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Get Fast Retailing alerts:

FRCOY stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. Fast Retailing has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.47.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.