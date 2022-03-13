Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for CSL in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

OTCMKTS CSLLY opened at $93.74 on Friday. CSL has a 12 month low of $85.07 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

