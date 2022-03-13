Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $728.50

Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 728.50 ($9.55) and traded as high as GBX 765 ($10.02). Jet2 plc (DTG.L) shares last traded at GBX 728.50 ($9.55), with a volume of 311,914 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 728.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 728.50.
Jet2 plc (DTG.L) Company Profile (LON:DTG)
