Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the February 13th total of 195,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 452,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jiuzi in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Jiuzi in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jiuzi in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jiuzi in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JZXN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. 214,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,820. Jiuzi has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $49.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

