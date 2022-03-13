Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 180 ($2.36) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

JSG stock opened at GBX 114.60 ($1.50) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 147.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 141.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The company has a market cap of £510.26 million and a P/E ratio of -22.92. Johnson Service Group has a twelve month low of GBX 103 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 182.80 ($2.40).

In other news, insider Peter Egan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £27,250 ($35,704.93).

Johnson Service Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

