Joseph Adamo Sells 1,000 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) CAO Joseph Adamo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $21,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, March 4th, Joseph Adamo sold 240 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $4,915.20.

On Friday, February 25th, Joseph Adamo sold 645 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $12,758.10.

NYSE:GNK opened at $20.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $880.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.77%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 62.76%.

GNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. State Street Corp grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 827,586 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 540,813 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,110,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 385,166 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

