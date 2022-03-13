Joseph C. Sardano Sells 44,782 Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Stock

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 44,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $452,746.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SRTS opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.00 million, a P/E ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.32. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $1,413,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

SRTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

