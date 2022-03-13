JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €140.00 Price Target

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €140.00 ($152.17) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($152.17) price target on Safran in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($135.87) price target on Safran in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($165.22) price objective on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($144.57) price objective on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €134.00 ($145.65) price objective on Safran in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €125.27 ($136.17).

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €104.14 ($113.20) on Friday. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($73.01) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($100.39). The business has a 50 day moving average of €109.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of €109.36.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

