JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $104.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LEN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Lennar from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.67.

Lennar stock opened at $86.57 on Thursday. Lennar has a 52-week low of $79.52 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.33 and a 200-day moving average of $101.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,566,000 after buying an additional 1,589,820 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lennar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,557 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lennar by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,105 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after purchasing an additional 521,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,788,000 after purchasing an additional 309,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

